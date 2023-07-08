Man sentenced to prison in death of woman in 2021

An Adrian man will spend at least another 16 years in prison for killing a woman whose body he dumped along the River Raisin just outside Tecumseh in 2021.

Christopher George Maurer, 35, has been in jail for more than two years since he was arrested in June 2021 and charged with open murder in the death of Jessica Marie Fox that spring. He pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder. The plea agreement called for a minimum sentence of 18 years and 9 months, which was at the low end of the minumum sentencing guidelines calculated by the Lenawee County Circuit Court probation office.

Maurer was sentenced Friday to 18 years and 9 months to 50 years in prison by Lenawee County Circuit Judge Anna Marie Anzalone. She gave him credit for 743 days already served in jail.

An additional charge of domestic violence was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Jessica Marie Fox

Fox, who was 30 at the time, died while she and Maurer were having rough sex, Lenawee County Prosecutor Jackie Wyse said Friday after the hearing. She said Maurer and Fox were together March 21 and he admitted to choking her while they were having sex and realized she had turned blue. He panicked and dumped her and her belongings along the river near Comfort Road in Raisin Township.

Maurer apologized to Fox's family for their loss. Her husband was in the courtroom.

"I'm very sorry for the circumstances that have happened here," Maurer told the court. "I made a very poor decision."

Maurer's attorney, Salvatore Molaro Jr. of the Lenawee County Public Defender's Office, told Anzalone that Maurer has a "very minimal" criminal record with no prior felonies and is a military veteran.

Family members reported Fox missing to Michigan State Police in March 2021. She was last seen alive March 21 at the Burt Street entrance to Indian Crossing Trails Park in Tecumseh. Her body was found April 8. An autopsy determined the cause of death was strangulation and her death was ruled a homicide. Maurer was arrested June 25, 2021.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Man sentenced to prison in death of Jessica Fox in 2021