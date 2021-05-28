Man sentenced to prison for drug possession

May 28—Jose Tarango, Jr. was sentenced May 27 to 17 years in prison for possession of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine, according to Navarro County District Attorney Will Thompson.

Navarro County Sheriff's Deputies Thurston and Grigsby arrested him in possession of approximately 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine in January. He was later indicted by the grand jury for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, with intent to deliver, which included an enhancement for a prior felony drug conviction.

"The DA and courts have spent considerable time planning and initiating a recovery court to help the many people involved in the criminal justice system due to drug addiction, but I have no sympathy for those who would profit from the addiction of others," Thompson stated.

"I appreciate the good work of Deputies Thurston and Grigsby in this case and my office will continue to vigorously prosecute anyone caught trafficking narcotics in Navarro County."

County Commissioners recently voted unanimously to approve Thompson's recommendation to establish a drug recovery court, an initiative he said will reduce crime and ultimately save the county money. Similar drug courts in comparable counties have reduced recidivism rates to 15%.