Man sentenced to prison in fatal hit-and-run crash with Weld County deputy

The man arrested in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Weld County deputy in September 2022 has been sentenced to prison.

Norberto Garcia-Gonzales, now 37, was sentenced to 24 years in the Department of Corrections last week, the maximum sentence allowed under state law, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office. He previously pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a Class 3 felony.

Garcia-Gonzales was arrested in Fort Collins on Sept. 19, 2022, the day after he was involved in a crash with Weld County Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz, 24, of Windsor, who was riding her motorcycle to work at the Weld County Jail at the time.

Hein-Nutz was declared dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Weld County Road 37 and AA Street in unincorporated Weld County about 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18, 2022. Colorado State Patrol investigated the crash and determined that the other driver — later identified as Garcia-Gonzales — failed to yield to Hein-Nutz who had the right-of-way at a stop sign, according to a news release from the district attorney's office.

Garcia-Gonzales fled the scene of the crash on foot and was not located until the next day, when he was arrested after hiding in a Fort Collins apartment, according to the district attorney's office.

Investigators found open and unopened containers of alcohol in Garcia-Gonzales's vehicle at the scene, and at the time of the crash his driving privilege had been revoked for prior alcohol-related offenses, according to the news release. Because Garcia-Gonzales wasn't arrested until the following day, police were unable to further investigate his potential impairment during the crash.

During Garcia-Gonzales' sentencing hearing last week, Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia said Hein-Nutz was "truly special," according to a news release.

"She made everyone and everything around her better," Pirraglia said, according to the release. "We truly cannot describe the impact the defendant’s actions have caused. Anything less than the maximum sentence would unduly diminish the seriousness of the offense.”

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Man sentenced to prison in fatal hit-and-run with Weld County deputy