Man sentenced to prison in fatal shooting of Ohio State student at unsanctioned frat party

Columbus police investigate Oct. 11, 2020, at the unsanctioned Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house near Ohio State's campus, where fifth-year student Chase Meola was fatally shot after an altercation outside a party there.

A Columbus man is now serving at least 15 years behind bars after admitting to fatally shooting an Ohio State University student outside an unsantioned, off-campus fraternity house in 2020 and other crimes.

Kinte Mitchell Jr., 21, of the Near East Side, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for fatally shooting New Jersey native Chase Meola, 23, a fifth-year senior at OSU, on Oct. 11, 2020. He accepted a plea deal Friday with Franklin County prosecutors to avoid a murder charge.

According to Columbus police, Mitchell and others had tried to force their way into a party at an unsanctioned fraternity house off campus on East 14th Avenue around 2 a.m. Witnesses said Meola was trying to get the group to leave when he got into an altercation.

Mitchell shot Meola in a parking area of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house, where he died.

Mitchell had been released from jail two days prior to the shooting on bond for three separate burglary cases.

Mitchell previously pleaded guilty in 2020 in two of the burglary cases. Mitchell also pleaded guilty on Friday in the third burglary case related to a January 2020 incident.

For all four cases, Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Brown sentenced Mitchell to a total indefinite prison term of 15 years to 20½ years, as jointly recommended by prosecutors and Mitchell's attorney in the plea agreement.

Brown also ordered Mitchell to pay a little more than $1,000 in restitution to one of the burglary victims once he is released from prison.

