Man sentenced to prison for flashing WSU students

Dec. 8—A Colfax man was sentenced to prison for exposing himself to Washington State University sorority students last spring.

Jason Olin, 46, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony indecent exposure. Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey sentenced Olin to 13 months in prison and trespassed him from all WSU sororities.

Olin's sentence was negotiated by the prosecutor's office and the defense. He received the standard range for his convictions.

The case began early March this year when Pullman police officers received multiple reports of a man peering into sororities at WSU while exposing himself.

In two instances, Olin was seen looking into windows while visibly touching himself, according to court documents. In others he was observed parked in front of houses on Greek Row discernibly fondling himself.

He was taken into custody after turning himself into the Pullman Police Department a few days after the incidents. Olin was charged with two counts of indecent exposure and two counts of voyeurism.

Part of Libey's decision was based on Olin's lengthy criminal history. Olin has multiple criminal offenses dating back to the mid-1990s. All convictions were crimes against another person, according to court documents. He was also convicted of second-degree felony child molestation in 2016.

