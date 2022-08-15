Man sentenced to year in prison for gross sexual imposition; deportation expected

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A 23-year-old man who formerly lived in New Philadelphia has been sentenced to a year in prison for gross sexual imposition.

Melchor Hernandez-Hernandez was convicted in connection with a Jan. 1 incident that was investigated by New Philadelphia police. The indictment said the defendant compelled the victim to submit by force or threat of force.

As part of a negotiated plea agreement, a rape charge was dismissed Monday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court. Assistant county prosecutor Fred Scott and defense attorney Jay Perez of Dublin jointly recommended the one-year sentence.

Hernandez-Hernandez pleaded guilty and was found guilty by Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos, who then sentenced him. She gave him credit for time served in the county jail where he had been held since Jan. 3. The judge said alcohol abuse occurred before the sex offense, which happened while a child was in the vicinity. She noted that Hernandez-Hernandez has three convictions for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and a pending charge in Missouri.

Defense attorney Perez said the Missouri burglary case involves a relative's cell phone.

He said Hernandez-Hernandez will be deported for life because of the conviction for gross sexual imposition.

After serving the prison sentence, he will be sent to Guatemala, according to Scott.

The sentence includes two terms that are expected to be precluded by deportation: five years' parole after release from prison and registration with the local sheriff as a sex-offender for 15 years.

Thomakos ordered Hernandez-Hernandez to pay court costs.

He did not make a statement on his own behalf in court. The victim did not appear in court.

The sentencing range for gross sexual imposition is six to 18 months in Ohio.

Court records lists four aliases for the defendant: Melchor Hernandez Hernand, Melchor Hernandez, Pedro A. Garza and Pedra A. Garza, Jr.

