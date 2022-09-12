Man sentenced to prison for involvement in 2019 Dale assault

Sep. 12—EBENSBURG — A man who pleaded guilty to involvement in an alleged 2019 sexual assault was sentenced to prison on Monday in Cambria County court.

Louie Angel Guadalupe, 30, entered a guilty plea to terroristic threats and simple assault in July and was sentenced to 3 to 23 months incarceration, which can be served by house arrest with automatic parole by Judge David J. Tulowitzki Monday.

Guadalupde, Kennedy Michael Jolly, 32; and Eurick Antonio Smith, 29, were accused of participating in an incident inside a Dale Borough home in July 2019, during which a 19-year-old woman said she was forced to have sex under threat of bodily harm, police said.

In 2020, a woman testified that she and a friend were cleaning a house in Windber on July 31, 2019, in exchange for two bricks of heroin when they were accused of stealing money.

The woman said Guadalupe drove them to a house in Ferndale. She said she was told, "I had to go and prostitute myself" until the debt was paid, and that her life and her family were threatened.

The woman said she was taken to a house in Dale Borough, and according to the woman's testimony in 2020, Guadalupe made threats when Smith and Jolly were not in the room.

At the trio's arraignment, defense attorneys argued that the sex was consensual, while Former Assistant District Attorney Beth Bolton Penna said that the woman had sex against her will.

Jolly and Smith received a maximum of 12 months' probation in the incident after pleading to patronizing prostitution in proceedings last year. Jolly also received an additional 16 months of probation for a probation violation that occurred due to the incident.