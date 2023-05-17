Man sentenced to prison in Janesville drive-by shooting case

May 17—WASECA — After the driver's sentencing in November, the passenger involved in Janesville's drive-by shooting in July was sentenced to prison time Wednesday.

Devonte Bernard Phillips, 27, will serve at least two-thirds of a 158-month sentence, roughly 13 years, in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud, minus 296 days credit for time already served, according to a sentencing order in Waseca County District Court.

Phillips pleaded guilty to a felony first-degree charge for assault causing great bodily harm earlier this month. Attempted murder, weapons and drive-by shooting charges against him were dismissed.

His sentence from Judge Carol M. Hanks is an upward departure, meaning the length is above what guidelines call for, in part because the assault included a firearm.

Phillips was the passenger in a vehicle driven by William Cornelius Terrel Peavy on July 26 in downtown Janesville when Phillips fired a handgun at Khalil Billups, according to court records.

Billups needed hospitalization after the flurry of gunfire.

Peavy received a 32-month prison sentence in November for aiding and abetting a drive-by shooting.

