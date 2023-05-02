Man sentenced to prison for killing Dayton man, hiding body in garage

A Dayton man has been sentenced to prison over a month after being convicted of killing a man last July.

Jeremy Van Voorhis, 48, of Dayton, was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years to life, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Van Voorhis was convicted on two counts of murder and felonious assault, as well as a single count of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse in late March.

Van Voorhis was previously accused of shooting and killing Clinton “C.J.” Pierce, 44, on or around July 15 in the 400 block of Burkhardt Ave, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

After the shooting, court records said he “hid Pierce’s body under multiple layers of flooring materials and other items in the detached garage” at the same house.

Pierce’s body was found on Aug. 18 after police received calls from people that had come to the garage to put a padlock on a door.

Van Voorhis was arrested after a police pursuit that started in the Lima-area and lasted an hour before ending on a county road in Shelby County.