Man sentenced to prison in Mapleton shooting case

Apr. 10—MANKATO — A December 2021 shooting in Mapleton led to a man being sentenced to prison Monday.

Rashone Dionte Thurman, 35, formerly of Coon Rapids, was convicted on felonies for first-degree assault causing great bodily harm and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Blue Earth County District Court. A felony second-degree assault and felony firearm violation were dismissed against him.

Thurman will serve at least two-thirds of a six-year sentence in Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud, minus 462 days of credit for time already served, according to sentencing documents.

A criminal complaint states the Dec. 19, 2021, incident resulted in Thurman shooting Ronald James Daniel Reid twice in the back. Investigators interviewed Reid at a Rochester hospital, where he reportedly told them a missing gold dental grill sparked the shooting.

Thurman told police he was at the apartment to sell marijuana and denied taking the dental jewelry. He accused Reid of becoming aggressive and advancing toward him while keeping him from leaving.

Thurman said he then fired two rounds from a gun during a confrontation over the grill, before running away without reporting it to law enforcement because he was scared.

Reid was treated at the hospital and released.

