Man sentenced to prison on rape charge appeals conviction

A Curtice man sentenced in June to 11 years in prison after being convicted on rape and kidnapping charges is appealing his conviction to the Sixth District Court of Appeals. Alejandro Santibanez, 26, was found guilty by an Ottawa County jury in March He filed his appeal June 28.

PORT CLINTON — A Curtice man sentenced in June to 11 years in prison after being convicted on rape and kidnapping charges is appealing his conviction to Ohio's Sixth District Court of Appeals.

Alejandro Santibanez, 26, was found guilty on the rape and abduction charges by an Ottawa County jury in March.

Santiabanez was sentenced in June for the crimes, which were both first-degree felonies.

He filed his appeal June 28.

Santibanez was indicted in April 2021 on rape, kidnapping, abduction and domestic violence charges.

He pleaded not guilty on all charges at a May 2021 arraignment hearing.

According to an Ottawa County Sheriff's Office report, Santibanez refused to let the victim leave, held her down and would not let her go after an argument at a Curtice residence April 22, 2021.

He assaulted the victim and choked her to the point she briefly became unconscious.

After the incident, the victim picked up her sister and then drove to a Toledo hospital to be evaluated.

A deputy interviewed the victim at the hospital's emergency room area after the incident.

The deputy reported the victim had visible bruises on her forehead and right arm, as well as dried blood on her.

Attorney W. Alex Smith was appointed to represent Santibanez in his appeal, according to court records

dacarson@gannett.com

419-334-1046

Twitter: @DanielCarson7

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Curtice man convicted of rape, kidnapping appeals his conviction