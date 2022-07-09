Man sentenced to prison in rapes of 4 ex-university students

A man has been sentenced to decades in prison in the rapes of four former Penn State students over a seven-year period.

The Centre Daily Times reports that 38-year-old Jeffrey Fields was sentenced Friday in Centre County to 29 1/2 to 61 years in state prison in the assaults, which occurred between 2010 and 2017.

Fields pleaded guilty in March to all but two of the charges filed against him, including felony counts of rape and sexual assault.

First Assistant District Attorney Sean McGraw said Fields was a “very sophisticated rapist” who committed “calculated, planned attacks on vulnerable women.”

Fields spoke for nearly 20 minutes, calling his crimes “unspeakable.”

