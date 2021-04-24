Man sentenced to prison; rehab an option

Apr. 24—A man who shot a.22 at someone on Westover's East Street in June 2020 will go to prison until his attorney can find him a bed at a long-term substance abuse program.

In February, Jerrid Weaver, 25, entered an Alford plea to wanton endangerment involving a firearm for the incident before Judge Susan Tucker.

On Friday, Tucker sentenced Weaver to 1-5 years in prison but ordered his attorney, Lance Rollo, find him a bed in a long-term substance abuse program. After that happens, she will file an order sending him directly to the facility.

"I know what I done was wrong and I'm so sorry for everyone that is affected, " Weaver said. "And I'd like to change ... and get my life back on track."

Weaver told Tucker he had a bed at Lifechangers and was ready to get substance abuse out of his life. However, probation officer Curtis Bane told Tucker that recovery center no longer gets used by probation because it sends clients out of state to solicit funds.

"I want to get you the best treatment from the best facility possible with no negatives going on, " Tucker said. She suggested Recovery Point in Parkersburg.

Assistant Prosecutor Rob Zak said the goal of the victim, from the start of the case, has been to get Weaver into long-term treatment. He did not oppose long-term treatment but asked Tucker to send him directly there from jail and said after learning about Lifechangers from probation that maybe it wasn't appropriate.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Weaver thanked Tucker.

"You're welcome, " she said.

