Man sentenced to prison for sex act at library with minor

Mar. 9—ANDERSON — An Indianapolis man who entered a plea of guilty to a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor in the Anderson Public Library has received a 12-year sentence.

Zebulun Wise, 45, was sentenced Wednesday in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 by Judge Andrew Hopper to 12 years in prison with 10 years executed and two years suspended on probation.

Wise is also being required to register as a sex offender for life.

Deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp said the plea agreement called for a maximum executed prison sentence of 10 years.

According to a probable cause affidavit by Anderson police officer Matthew Kopp, the incident took place on Jan. 3, 2022 at the library.

Police were called to the library after a security guard caught Wise engaged in a sexual act with a minor on the second-floor mezzanine near a book aisle.

The security guard said Wise and the girl ran away after being discovered and Wise was caught by officer Chaz Willis inside the library.

The girl told police she met Wise on SnapChat and agreed to a date at the library. She said they kissed and then Wise asked her to engage in a sex act.

Wise declined to make a statement to police at the time of his arrest.

