Man sentenced to prison for sexual assault of minor

Nov. 6—MANKATO — A New Ulm man was sentenced to prison Monday after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Francis Christopher McWilliams, 37, was convicted on a felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge in Blue Earth County District Court after pleading guilty in August. He had three felonies related to soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct dismissed.

McWilliams will serve a 12-year sentence minus 293 days credit for time already served, according to court records. He'll serve at least two-thirds of the time at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud and the remaining one-third on supervised release.

The charges against McWilliams date back to January when a girl younger than 16 reported he had been sexually abusing her in Mankato, according to a criminal complaint. She accused him of exchanging sexually explicit images with her.

Investigators reviewed texts and images between the two on his phone, the complaint states. McWilliams initially denied any sexual conduct before reportedly acknowledging an incident on Jan. 14.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola