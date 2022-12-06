Man sentenced to prison for sexual assault of a child

Brad Kellar, The Herald Banner, Greenville, Texas
·1 min read

Dec. 6—A Rowlett man was convicted last week on multiple counts of sexually assaulting a child.

A trial had been scheduled to begin Monday in the 196th District Court. Zachery Taylor Lauterbach, however, entered guilty pleas on Nov. 30.

Judge Andrew Bench accepted the pleas and sentenced Lauterbach to five years in the Texas Department of Corrections-Institutional Division on each of the two charges. Lauterbach, 28, was indicted by a Hunt County grand jury in April on two separate charges of sexual assault of a child.

The incidents occurred in March 2021, according to prosecutors. Lauterbach was taken into custody by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office on two counts of sexual assault of a child on Feb. 16, 2022. He had been held at the Hunt County Detention Center awaiting trial on a total of $300,000 bond.

Along with going to prison, Lauterbach will have to register as a sex offender.

Sexual assault of a child is a second-degree felony punishable by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.

