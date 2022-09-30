Man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing dog

Sep. 30—An Ijamsville man was ordered on Thursday to spend 12 years in prison on animal cruelty charges after he sexually abused a dog, authorities said.

Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Scott Rolle sentenced Jason Paul Havelt, 44, to 39 years total in prison, then suspended 27 years, according to a news release from the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.

Havelt pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of aggravated animal cruelty. He also pleaded guilty to one count each of possession of a shotgun with a prior conviction and possession of a rifle with a prior conviction.

After he is released from prison, Havelt will be on supervised probation for five years. He will not be allowed to possess any animals, according to the news release.

Havelt's attorney, Samuel Nalli, could not be reached for comment Thursday.

In November 2021, Frederick County Animal Control forwarded a possible animal sexual abuse case to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, the news release stated.

Authorities said Havelt had videos of the abuse and text messages that described it.

Police said they searched Havelt's home and found several firearms. Havelt is not allowed to own firearms because he was convicted of a violent crime, the news release stated.

