Man sentenced to prison for shooting Dayton officer in 2021

The man accused of shooting a Dayton Police officer during a scuffle in 2021 has been sentenced to prison.

Antwyane Lowe, 41, of Dayton, was sentenced Tuesday to 31 to 36.5 years in prison, which is the maximum sentence he could receive, according to a Dayton police spokesperson.

The man who shot Officer Thadeu Holloway in the head, Antwayne Lowe, has been sentenced to 31 to 36.5 years in prison which is the maximum sentence he could receive as a result of his crimes. Officer Holloway, unfortunately, had to medically retire as a result of his injuries. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) June 6, 2023

In April, Lowe pleaded “guilty-as-charged” to two counts of felonious assault on a peace officer, two weapons charges and a single count of assault on a peace officer, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Lowe, Antwyane Deon (10/29/1981) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 21-013106 on 09/24/2021 at 4:36 PM. Fifth Degree Felony - Drug Possession (Pending); First Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Pending); First Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Pending); Fourth Degree Felony - Assault (Pending); Fourth Degree Felony - Carrying Concealed Weapon (Pending); Third Degree Felony - Having Weapons While Under Dis (Pending);

The charges stemmed from the shooting that injured Officer Thadeu Holloway in September 2021.

Holloway responded to a fraud complaint at the Dollar General at 888 S. Gettysburg Ave after a counterfeit bill was passed at the business.

Holloway located Lowe in the 600 block of Ingram Street. He attempted to stop Lowe, but a scuffle ensued.

Holloway used his taser on Lowe, which brought Lowe to the ground. Lowe retrieved a handgun and fired one shot, which struck Holloway on the side of his head, hitting his temporal artery, Dayton Police previously told News Center 7.

“I’ve been shot on the left side of my head. I can barely hear my earpiece,” Holloway said over his police-issued radio as blood dripped from his face and he called for help.

Holloway fired five shots at Lowe and hit him in the neck and shoulders.

Lowe previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but was later found competent to stand trial.