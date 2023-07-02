Man sentenced to prison after shooting dog in the face

A Saturday afternoon call early last month led Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies to uncover a young dog who was suffering in his kennel with a gunshot wound to his face.

Detectives arrested the previous owner on felony animal cruelty charges and the dog was turned over to the custody of Palm Coast Animal Control while receiving medical care.

“Justice has finally been served on Rocky’s shooter,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Lashing out against your pet is never the right answer. Thankfully Rocky is now living happily with Analyst Ore and his wife and no longer has to live in fear.”

During a hearing this week in Flagler County, defendant Jamier Lee-Bright was sentenced to 18 months in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections followed by 42 months of probation.

He will also be placed on the animal abuse registry and is required to have no contact with any animals, complete a mental health evaluation/recommended treatment and forfeit his firearm to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. The sentence comes after the defendant pled guilty to Felony Cruelty to Animals and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

As for Rocky, he had surgery and made a full recovery. He was adopted by Hayden Ore, a Crime Analyst in FCSO’s Real Time Crime Center, and his wife, who says Rocky has shown no signs of aggression and has been a wonderful addition to their family.

“It is miraculous that Rocky survived two gunshot wounds,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said of this case. “There is no doubt he suffered greatly. Rocky has a loving home and the defendant is behind bars. A fitting end to a disturbing crime.”

Rocky suffered a bullet going through his snout and bottom lip, into his neck and shoulder area, and through his left front leg. He had staples in his snout, a drain in his neck, a metal pin in his leg, and numerous stitches. He couldn’t bear weight on his leg and hopped around for short bursts as he’d get tired quickly. After five weeks of being with his new family, he’s officially been adopted, enjoys going to play in his yard, and loves car rides.

“He’s able to put weight on his leg now, but still hops when he tries to move quickly,” his adopter said. “He’s very playful, loves his toys, is great with our other dog, and loves everyone he meets. He’s never even growled at us, unlike his previous family claimed. A little love goes a long way!”

“I’m glad to see this innocent animal is recovering and thriving,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This poor animal has had a rough start to life, suffering abuse no animal should go through. His story touched the hearts of many in the community and I’m thrilled to see his progress. Thank you to all the personnel involved in his rescue and to our employee for giving him the second chance he deserves.”

