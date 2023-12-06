Man sentenced to prison for six-minute videotaped beating of his wife in Yuba County

(FOX40.COM) — Yuba County Judge Julia Scrogin sentenced a New York man to serve four years in prison for beating and injuring his wife.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call from the one of the man’s minor children around 2 a.m. on Oct. 9. Deputies say they arrived six minutes later and located the man’s wife lying face-down on the floor surrounded by bloody napkins.

The man, who was identified by law enforcement as Miguel Lazaro-Castillo, was sitting on top of her. Their three minor children, ages 15, 14, and 9, were also present, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.

In court, Lazaro-Castillo, 38, pled no contest to felony domestic violence, false imprisonment, and misdemeanor child abuse. He denied striking his wife and claimed “he had no idea where all the blood had come from.”

Deputies say they discovered that two of the children had videotaped the beating. The video lasted over six minutes and showed Lazaro-Castillo repeatedly hitting his wife in the head and face. One of the children tried to protect her mother by shielding her with her hands.

Lazaro-Castillo reportedly slapped the child on the leg and continued to assault his wife. Next, he turned his wife over and held her face down into the carpet for an extended amount of time.

Deputies said Lazaro-Castillo, his wife, and one of the minor children were intoxicated. Yuba County Sheriff’s Deputy Bonifacio Paredes placed the children into protective custody and arrested Lazaro-Castillo.

Yuba County District Attorney’s Office reported that Lazaro-Castillo did not have a prior criminal record, but he received the maximum sentence on Dec. 1 for felony domestic violence based on “the brutality of his actions and his utter disregard for his children.”

