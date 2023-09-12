Man sentenced to prison for stabbing deputy

A man charged with stabbing a Cleveland County Sheriff’s deputy last year has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.

James Daniel Bolin pleaded guilty Friday to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, habitual felon and violating a domestic violence protective order and was sentenced to 10 to 13 years in prison, according to the district attorney's office.

Brittany Padgett, assistant district attorney, said Bolin had already previously assaulted a man who later died and deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant last April when he barricaded himself inside a home with two juveniles inside.

She said the district attorney's office wanted more time, but were ultimately satisfied with the outcome.

"We felt this was the best resolution to get justice for our deputies, especially John Humphries," Padgett said. "Hopefully he will go to prison and not hurt anyone else when he gets out."

She said deputies from the Sheriff's Office were in the courtroom showing support, and the judge commended them all for being heroes that day.

Padgett said deputies had worked for about 45 minutes in an effort to get the juveniles and Bolin out of the house before deciding to force entry.

Lt. John Humphries was first through the door.

He described the scene that awaited him in an interview with The Star. Humphries said Bolin was behind the door as Humphries pushed it open, and at first he thought Bolin was punching him. When he felt the blood running down his side he realized he had been stabbed twice under his left arm.

Humphries said in court that both men are lucky to be alive.

He said he was prepared to use his gun but one of the juvenile's in the home was standing behind Bolin, and it wouldn't have been safe to do so.

"All that happened so quick," Humphries said.

Other deputies immediately rushed in and Humphries said Bolin continued to attempt to stab the men even as he was taken down.

Humphries said he would have liked to have seen Bolin receive a longer sentence, but he realizes how the court system works.

"It's behind me, and I'm going to move on and I wish him the best," Humphries said.

