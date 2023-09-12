Man sentenced to prison for stabbing deputy in Cleveland County

A man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for stabbing a Cleveland County deputy last year, according to reports from the Shelby Star.

Last Friday, James Daniel Bolin pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, habitual felon, and violating a domestic violence protective order.

He was sentenced to 10 to 13 years in prison, according to the Shelby Star.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teen inside home when man stabbed Cleveland Co. deputy says she wasn’t in danger

On April 20, 2022, deputies said they attempted to serve Bolin an arrest warrant at a home on Stillwater Road.

When they arrived, deputies were told there were two children inside of the home with Bolin. The children were not Bolin’s and were not being allowed to leave, according to authorities.

As they tried to negotiate with Bolin to safely release the children, he tried to keep deputies from coming inside the home. Fearing for the safety of the children, deputies decided to enter the home.

Deputies said Lt. John Humphries was the first deputy to step through the door, and he was immediately attacked by Bolin with a large knife.

Humphries was stabbed twice, in an exposed area around his bulletproof vest, before other deputies were able to take Bolin into custody, authorities said. Humphries was taken to a hospital for his injuries, but he has since been released.

Assistant District Attorney Brittany Padgett told the Shelby Star that the district attorney’s office wanted more time but were ultimately satisfied with the outcome.

“We felt this was the best resolution to get justice for our deputies, especially John Humphries,” Padgett said. “Hopefully he will go to prison and not hurt anyone else when he gets out.”

VIDEO: Teen inside home when man stabbed Cleveland Co. deputy says she wasn’t in danger







