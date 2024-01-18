Man sentenced to prison for taking a gun into Fort Eisenhower to go fishing

A Hephzibah man accused of fishing at Fort Eisenhower with an illegal gun was recently sentenced to prison.

Robert Sanders, 66, of Hephzibah, was sentenced to more than a year in prison and fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a news release from the state Attorney General's Office.

Fort Eisenhower military police questioned Sanders after finding him fishing in an unauthorized area at the installation and discovered a pistol in his vehicle, according to the release.

The Attorney General's Office did not note how Sanders made his way onto the instillation.

