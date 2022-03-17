Man sentenced to prison for user fee thefts, burglaries at national recreation sites in Arizona, other states

Crime

A California man was sentenced to 21 months in prison in connection with dozens of burglaries and thefts of user fees on various national recreation lands, including in Arizona.

A federal judge sentenced Brian D. Lisanti, 51 of Weimar, California, last week for his involvement in a scheme to burglarize user fee collection sites at the Coronado National Forest in southern Arizona, according to prosecutors.

Lisanti pleaded guilty to destruction of government property by breaking into a fee envelope collection tube on the Coronado National Forest near Safford and to stealing $1,408 from a fee envelope collection tube at the same forest near Green Valley in 2020, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Arizona.

By pleading guilty, the defendant also admitted that between July 23 and Nov. 8 in 2020, he committed at least 42 burglaries and stole government funds from fee collection sites on recreation lands in Arizona, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Idaho and Utah.

Prosecutors say Lisanti broke locks on fee collection tubes and stole money recreational users had deposited as fees.

