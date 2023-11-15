Man sentenced to prison in Waseca shooting case

Nov. 14—WASECA — A Janesville man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison Tuesday related to a 2022 shooting in Waseca.

The sentencing of Anthony Deshawn Coleman, 30, in Waseca County District Court came after a jury found him guilty of second-degree attempted murder at a retrial in early November.

The case against Coleman stemmed from an incident on Nov. 10, 2022, in which he shot at a man outside Barden's Bar.

Coleman will serve at least 8 1/2 years at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud and another four years and three months on supervised probation — 153 months total — minus 232 days credit for time already served. An assault charge he was previously found guilty of won't carry any additional sentence.

His second-degree attempted murder conviction is defined as carrying out the act with intent but without premeditation. A jury acquitted Coleman on a first-degree attempted murder with premeditation charge in April.

Coleman claimed self-defense during trial and at his sentencing hearing Tuesday. Even if there was no physical evidence proving it, he said, he maintained he was shot at during the incident.

"This is not anything I instigated," he said, adding he took accountability for the incident but hadn't tried to cause harm to anybody.

Family, friends and coworkers submitted character references in support of Coleman to the court. They described him as a loving father and hard worker.

During her comments at the sentencing, County Attorney Rachel Cornelius noted the lack of evidence supporting self-defense and said witnesses testified against Coleman despite being fearful of him.

"We can't have people shooting at people anywhere, much less in Waseca," she said.

Cornelius sought a 15-year, three-month — 183 months — total sentence between prison and supervised probation. She cited Coleman's lack of remorse, uncooperativeness, and the "pure luck" that no one else was hurt by his actions, among the reasons not to give him a lesser sentence.

The recommended sentencing range for the offense was 130-183 months, with 153 months being the presumptive sentence. Judge Carol M. Hanks stuck to the presumptive sentence, saying there were no compelling reasons to reduce the sentence below it.

Coleman only seemed to feel remorse at getting caught, Hanks said. She described Coleman as putting himself in a tough situation for which there need to be consequences.

It's not a life sentence, she told Coleman, and she hoped he made the most of his sentence.

