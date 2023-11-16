Man sentenced to probation for 2019 Sharon shooting

Nov. 16—MERCER — A man accused of being involved in a shooting in Sharon in November 2019 was sentenced Thursday to probation.

Anthony Leonard, 31, Pittsburgh, was charged with solicitation to commit first degree murder, solicitation to commit aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, prohibited possession of a firearm, assault, harassment, intimidating a witness, hindering apprehension and obstruction of justice.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault in the Nov. 27, 2019, shooting and was sentenced to 10 years probation, through an agreement with the district attorney's office. The balance of the charges were not prosecuted.

Leonard had been in Texas since he was charged in 2020 and was recently brought back by the U.S. Marshals service to face charges.

Leonard admitted to conspiring to commit the shooting Nov. 27, 2019, at the Pine Hollow Village public housing complex in the 300 block of East Connelly Boulevard. The two victims have recovered.

Leonard was charged in July 2020 at the same time that his brother, Antoine Leonard, 31, Sharon was charged in the same shooting.

Antoine Leonard pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and was sentenced in May 2021 to 1 year less 1 day to 2 years less 1 day in Mercer County Jail.

Anthony Leonard admitted to the conspiracy with two other men.

James Knox, 24, Pittsburgh, pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault charge in the case and was sentenced to 3 to 6 years in state prison.

Justin Kellum, 32, Pittsburgh, was found guilty of robbery and aggravated assault. He was sentenced in July 2021 to 10 to 20 years in prison.

Sharon police said the shooting was related to an incident Nov. 26, 2019, a day before the Pine Hollow Village shooting, in the 200 block of Mesbi Street in Sharon. Knox knew the family of the Mesabi Street shooting victim, Anthony Leonard. He had visited Anthony Leonard at a Pittsburgh hospital, authorities said. Anthony Leonard was released from the hospital the following day.

In the Nov. 27 incident, Sharon police responded at 1:54 p.m. to a report that two people had been shot at Pine Hollow Village, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said they arrived to find two Boardman, Ohio, men with multiple gunshot wounds. The two men were lying next to each other in the apartment complex's parking lot near a brown SUV with its front doors open.

One of the men told police they were robbed and described the assailant's vehicle. The men were taken by ambulance to area hospitals.

In the parking lot area, police said they found spent shell casings and a bullet slug near the SUV, which had five bullet holes. Witnesses and the victims said two people entered and left the parking lot in a gray Dodge Charger with Ohio license plates.

Pittsburgh police notified Sharon police that they had found Knox driving the Charger and took him into custody.

During an interview with Sharon detectives, Knox admitted that Anthony asked him to visit him in the hospital after the first shooting. He then stayed overnight at Antoine's residence and went the next day with the Leonard brothers to the Pine Hollow Village apartments, where the shooting happened.

Anthony Leonard, who had been housed in Mercer County Jail since his arrival from Texas, was released Thursday.

