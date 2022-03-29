Man sentenced to probation for attempting to flee police after domestic incident

Mar. 29—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown man was sentenced to probation in Cambria County court Tuesday, accused of attempting to pull away from police after a domestic incident.

Travis Martel Williams, 30, entered a guilty plea to resisting arrest and disorderly conduct before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III Tuesday and was sentenced to a maximum of 24 months probation.

On Aug.10, 2021, police responded to a call made by a neighbor for a potential dispute.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, when police arrived Williams opened the door and police found Williams and a woman sitting on a couch in the living room.

Williams began to yell and act irate, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman had "obvious physical injuries" on the front of her body, including to her face, Officer Connor Holliday of the Johnstown Police Department wrote in the complaint.

Williams told police that the two were fighting and that he had hit the woman, according to the complaint, which showed that the officer asked Williams where the firearms were located and Williams told police that he had put them away in the front closet.

Holliday noticed a bullet was located on the floor near Williams' feet, the complaint said. Williams then began to start to yell at the woman and tried to make her tell the officer about the incident.

Williams then stood up and stated that the police "don't scare him" and tried to walk away, at which point he was instructed by officers to sit back down on the couch, according to the complaint.

Additional officers arrived on scene and attempted to take Williams into custody. He then began to pull away from officers and started to lunge toward the front closet, the complaint said.