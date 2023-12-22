Man sentenced to probation in nonfatal shooting of 16-year-old

View the player above for previous coverage.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man charged in the nonfatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in South Linden in May was sentenced to probation on Dec. 4.

Deven Howard, 19, was sentenced to three years of probation and the completion of a risk reduction program.

California man sentenced for flying to Ohio to sexually exploit 14-year-old

On May 11, 2023, a 16-year-old girl was shot in her right arm at around 2 a.m. in a home on the 2200 block of Hamilton Avenue in the South Linden neighborhood, according to Columbus police. She was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and listed in stable condition.

Witnesses told police that Howard was responsible for the shooting, which reportedly took place inside of the Hamilton Avenue residence, where multiple children were present. Howard pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated assault.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.