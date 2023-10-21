Man sentenced to probation in Oakwood child pornography case

Oct. 20—A Dayton man was granted probation up to five years in an Oakwood child pornography case.

Scott Joe Rairden, 51, was sentenced Wednesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven Dankof after he pleaded guilty last month via a bill of information to eight counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

He also was designated a Tier I sexual offender, which will require him to register his address each year for the next 15 years.

Rairden originally was indicted in May on 20 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor after the Oakwood Public Safety Department received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that he was downloading and trading child pornography on Twitter in the city, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The other dozen charges were dismissed as part of his plea, according to court records.

If Rairden violates probation or any law, he could face a longer probation, more restrictive sanctions or a person term of six to 12 months on each count, to be served consecutively, according to the sentencing document.