Man sentenced to probation after plea for DUI in company vehicle

Jun. 1—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Wilmore man has been sentenced to probation after entering guilty pleas on Tuesday to driving under the influence, recklessly endangering another person, careless driving and unauthorized use of a motorized vehicle.

Police said Nicholas Stoltz, 27, led officers on a chase while driving under the influence in his work vehicle.

He entered a plea before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III and was sentenced to 15 months of probation in the incident.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Gribbler said Stoltz had taken a dump truck from his former employer and led police on a "lengthy" chase.

Stoltz's attorney, Paul Eckenrode, said that to his understanding it was a low-speed chase as Stoltz did not understand he was being pursued, and that for Stoltz, it has been an "embarrassing but learning experience."

Eckenrode said that his client is now a counselor, has made every effort to make his former employer whole by already paying any potential restitution and that he has sought treatment since the incident.