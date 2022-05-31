Man sentenced to probation after plea for DUI in company vehicle

May 31—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Wilmore man has been sentenced to probation after entering guilty pleas to driving under the influence, recklessly endangering another person, careless driving and unauthorized use of a motorized vehicle.

Police said Nicholas Stoltz, 27, led officers on a chase while under the influence in his work vehicle.

He entered a plea before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III on Tuesday and was sentenced to 15 months probation in the incident.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Gribbler said Stoltz had taken a dump truck from his former employer and led police on a "lengthy" chase.

Soltz's attorney Paul Eckenrode said that to his understanding it was a low speed chase as Stoltz did not understand he was being pursued and that for Stolz it has been an "embarrassing but learning experience."

Eckenrode said that his client is now a counselor and has also made every effort to make his former employer whole by already paying any potential restitution and that he has sought treatment since the incident.