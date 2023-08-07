Man sentenced to probation for raping homeless woman at downtown St. Paul parking ramp

A Brooklyn Park man was sentenced to seven years of probation Monday for beating and raping a homeless woman at a downtown St. Paul parking ramp in 2017.

Liban Mohammed Dahir, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in November 2019 after his DNA in a burglary case in Massachusetts linked him to the April 6, 2017, assault.

Since the charge, court proceedings were delayed because of the pandemic, Dahir failing to appear at three hearings and his subsequent civil commitments for being mentally ill and chemically dependent. In February, after further treatment at the Anoka-Metro Regional Treatment Center, Dahir was found to be mentally competent to stand trial in the case, court records show.

The downward departure from state sentencing guidelines handed down by Ramsey County District Judge Leonardo Castro was “per agreement of parties,” court records say.

In May, Dahir pleaded guilty as charged. Under a plea agreement he reached with the prosecution, Castro sentenced him to a seven-and-a-half prison term, then stayed it in favor of seven years’ probation. The agreement included no additional jail time beyond the 418 days he had already served.

Dennis Gerhardstein, spokesman for the Ramsey County attorney’s office, said in a Monday statement: “The prosecutor was able to resolve this 2019 case without further trauma to the victim and respecting her wish not to have to relive her ordeal through a contentious trial.”

Dahir must adhere to a long list of conditions of probation or else face the prison term. After probation, he must serve a statutorily required 10 years of conditional release and register as a predatory offender for life.

Case stalled until DNA hit

According to the criminal complaint, the 46-year-old woman missed her curfew at a homeless shelter she was staying at and slept in a parking ramp off Cedar Avenue for the night. She woke up to a man covering her face with a sweatshirt and ordering her not to look at him or he would kill her.

He was armed with a knife and used one hand to hold her down by the throat as the woman kicked and screamed and begged the man to get off of her, promising to do what he wanted so long as he didn’t kill her.

Instead, the man repeatedly punched her in the face and slammed her head onto the concrete floor. Then he removed her clothes and raped her.

After the sexual assault, he stole the woman’s cellphone and took off, threatening to shoot her if she looked at him, the complaint said.

The woman was taken by an ambulance to a hospital for a sexual assault examination and for treatment of her injuries. Before the exam was complete, she “fell into critical condition” from a serious head injury, and later had to undergo brain surgery to repair multiple brain bleeds.

She now lives with a “severe traumatic brain injury,” the complaint said.

“Despite an extensive investigation” at the time, police were unable to locate the suspect, the complaint said.

Then, in October 2019, St. Paul investigators were notified by officers from Sommerville, Mass., that a suspect in a burglary case under investigation there was a “direct match to a single source male DNA profile” established in the 2017 rape case in St. Paul, authorities say.

Police arrested Dahir on Nov. 5, 2019, after learning that he returned to Minnesota and was on probation in Ramsey County in an unrelated case. His DNA sample matched the one taken from the victim during her sexual assault exam, the complaint said.

During his interview with officers, Dahir denied the rape and said he didn’t know the victim, though he acknowledged that he hung out with homeless people in downtown St. Paul in 2017. When pressed about why his DNA was found on the woman, Dahir said it was possible he met her at a party during that time period while everyone was drinking, smoking marijuana and having sex.

Then, as his interview was nearing an end, Dahir reportedly went further and said he actually did recall having sex with the woman in a bathroom at a house party in 2017. He said he didn’t know how she would have suffered a head injury from their encounter, the complaint said.

