Man sentenced to probation, work release in Boulder sex assault case

Jun. 2—A Boulder man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at her home in 2020 was sentenced to work release and probation after taking a plea deal in the case.

Keenan Myers, 26, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and harassment in March.

On Friday, Myers was sentenced to six years of sex offender intensive supervised probation and 90 days of work release by Boulder District Judge Norma Sierra.

"The survivor is to be commended for her bravery in reporting the case and her tenacity in seeing the case to this resolution," Boulder County Senior Deputy District Attorney Michelle Sudano said in a statement. "I want to recognize the Boulder Police Department and CU's Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance for their hard work on the case."

The case was set for trial several times, including as recently as March, before the plea deal was reached.

"I was the victim of rape, and my rapist attacked me when I was asleep — twice," the victim said in a statement to the Daily Camera. "The trial process was difficult, and it consumed over two years of my life. But if there's one thing I want survivors to know, it's that justice is possible, and speaking up is worth it."

According to an affidavit, the woman told police Myers sexually assaulted her on Nov. 24, 2020, at her home in Boulder.

The woman told police she and Myers, who she considered a good friend, were hanging out at her place on Nov 23. The woman told police she later closed her door and went to bed, and did not invite Myers to stay over.

She said that she later woke up to Myers sexually assaulting her, and told him to get out.

Myers admitted to police he "did not know if she was awake or not at the time but my judgement was not good so I had sex with her." He added he did not know if she was awake and "I didn't check if she was."