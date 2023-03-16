Man sentenced to probation for sexually assaulting motel staff member

Mar. 16—RED WING — A 75-year-old Hazen, North Dakota, man was sentenced to two years of probation in Goodhue County District Court for sexually assaulting a female Super 9 Motel staff member in August 2021.

Jerry Paul Jaeger pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor as part of a January 2023 plea deal.

District Judge Patrick Biren ordered a stay of adjudication in the case and no jail time, in accordance with the terms of the plea deal.

If Jaeger successfully completes probation, his charge will eventually be dismissed.

This is the same motel where a staff member raped a guest,

which was previously reported by the Post Bulletin

.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, which owns the property, did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the sexual assaults that have taken place at its business.

According to the court documents:

Jaeger offered a female Super 8 motel staff member, who was 19-years-old at the time, money in exchange for a hug the morning of Aug. 19, 2021. After the woman declined his offer, he proceeded to sexually assault her.

The woman told an officer with the Red Wing Police Department that Jaeger held on to her so tightly that she could not get free. The woman was shaking and crying as she recounted the story to police.

Jaegar told law enforcement during a Nov. 10, 2021, interview that he attempted to pay the woman for a hug but denied sexually assaulting her.

"He believed a hug was not too much to ask for, 'especially for five dollars. A quick little hug,'" part of the complaint reads.

During a Jan. 9, 2023, plea hearing, Jaegar admitted to sexually assaulting the woman and that he did not have consent.