Man sentenced to probation for theft from former employer

Feb. 22—EBENSBURG — A Johnstown man was sentenced to probation in Cambria County court Tuesday for stealing more than $12,000 from Woodside Bar and Grill in Stonycreek Township, where he worked, authorities said.

Jacob Clayton Stahl, 44, had entered a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein on Nov. 2 and was sentenced to 24 months probation.

Township police charged Stahl, of the 300 block of Clay Street, with seven counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

Stahl was ordered to pay $12,550 in restitution to the business. When issuing her sentence, Bernstein said that she issued a sentence of probation instead of incarceration as it would best serve his efforts to remain sober and make the victim whole by paying restitution, which he would be unable to do while incarcerated.

According to a criminal complaint, the owner of the business reported money missing on May 21, June 8, June 18, June 23, June 25 and July 6. He contacted his gambling machine vendor, who conducted an audit, but found no discrepancies. The owner then installed a camera in the office.

Video reportedly showed Stahl opening the safe on July 11 and taking $1,000.

The complaint said that it was not clear at the time how Stahl got the combination as he had no access or permission to enter the safe.

During an interview with police, Stahl reportedly said he would ask to use the restroom, go upstairs and if nobody was around would enter the safe — taking money seven or eight times, according to the complaint.

The complaint said Stahl reportedly said he memorized the safe's combination one day when he watched the owner type open the device.