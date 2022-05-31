Man sentenced to probation for vehicle theft, false reports

May 31—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Northern Cambria Borough man was sentenced to probation in Cambria County Court on Tuesday after entering a guilty plea to false reports to law enforcement.

Isaac Dale McCullough, 19, allegedly stole a car, crashed it and then told police that two men beat him up and stole the keys, authorities said.

He entered a plea before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III and was sentenced to 24 months probation.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, McCullough stole a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder from a woman in the 1000 block of Chestnut Avenue.

Attorney Richard Corcoran said that the victim was a female family member of McCullough with whom he lives.

At the time of the incident, McCullough reportedly told police that two men dressed in black hoodies and wearing masks knocked at the front door, and when he answered, they beat him up and demanded the keys, according to an affidavit of probable cause,

The complaint said that McCullough had injuries to his face, left shoulder and rib area, but refused to go with EMS.

Surveillance video from a neighbor's home was reviewed by police and reportedly showed McCullough climbing into the Nissan and driving away along Chestnut Avenue, according to the complaint.

When confronted with video evidence, McCullough said he crashed the vehicle somewhere on Nicktown Hill Road.

Police drove down Nicktown Hill Road and turned right onto Kline Road, where they found the Nissan about 500 yards off the roadway in a wooded area with major damage and a side airbag deployed.

McCullough will pay $8,874 in restitution to the victim and must complete either high school or his GED as a part of the terms of his probation.