Man sentenced for punching police officer

Dec. 27—WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man blamed his intoxication when he sucker punched a Wilkes-Barre police officer in the head.

Kevin Charles Price, 22, of Wyoming Street, was sentenced to five-to-20 months by Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas on an aggravated assault charge. Price pled guilty to the charge Oct. 23.

"What possessed you to punch a police officer?" Lupas asked. Price blamed his intoxication.

Price was detained by city police who investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Wyoming Street on Dec. 28, 2022, according to court records.

A records check showed Price was wanted at the time on allegations he assaulted his girlfriend at her residence on Schuler Street, Wilkes-Barre.

As Price was being processed at city police headquarters, he punched an officer in the neck and head area injuring the officer, court records say.

Lupas ordered Price to attend drug, alcohol and anger management counseling in addition to a letter of apology to the police officer he punched.