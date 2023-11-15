Man sentenced in racing crash that killed 2 teens in Pearl River

NEW CITY - Jason Castro got a year in the county jail for causing the death of two teenagers when his car and a Porsche crashed in 2019 while racing along Route 304 in Pearl River.

Rockland County Court Judge Kevin Russo sentenced Castro on Tuesday based on his July guilty plea to felony criminally negligent homicide. Castro, 47, of Nanuet admitted his guilt in a plea agreement with the Rockland District Attorney's Office.

On Oct. 13, 2019, Castro and Aisha Radoncic, then 17, crashed their cars as they raced down Route 304, weaving in and out of the roadway's lanes, authorities said. Radoncic drove a 2017 Porsche Macan. Castro drove a Volkswagen.

A member of the Pearl River High School football team lays flowers at the site of a crash that killed Altin Nezaj, a Port Chester High School senior and football player, as they spoke outside school Oct.15, 2019. Nezaj was one of two people who died in the fiery crash that took place Sunday afternoon.

The two Porsche passengers who died were Pearl River High School senior and football player Altin Nezaj, 17, and 15-year-old Saniha Cekic of Brooklyn. Radoncic and Cekic were cousins.

Radoncic's case was disposed of in Rockland Family Court. Orangetown police had charged Radoncic and Castro in June 2020 with two felony counts of second-degree manslaughter and misdemeanor reckless driving.

Investigation, court appeal delay prosecution

The case had been delayed for a more than eight-month forensic investigation into the dual crash by the state police investigators and the Orangetown police.

A further delay came when the District Attorney's Office appealed Russo's dismissal of the grand jury indictment charging Castro. An Appellate Division panel overruled Russo and reinstated the charges in February 2022.

The panel jurists found the prosecution's evidence legally sufficient to support the charges of manslaughter and reckless driving.

The jurists ruled that "the evidence before the grand jury, if accepted as true, established that in addition to traveling at the excessive rate of speed of approximately 80 to 90 mph, the defendant's vehicle and the Porsche were weaving in and out of traffic, without braking or signaling.

Students visit the memorial scene in Pearl River Oct. 15, 2019, at the site of the fatal crash that killed Altin Nezaj and 15-year-old Brooklyn resident Saniha Cekic and injured Pearl River senior Aisha Radoncic, of Orangeburg, who was driving the car.

"As the Porsche and the defendant's vehicle approached a sharp bend in the roadway, they were traveling side-by-side, with the Porsche in the left lane," the court ruling said. "The defendant's (Castro) vehicle struck the Porsche while attempting to enter the left lane, which caused the Porsche to hit the left-hand curb of the roadway and fly at least a couple of hundred feet' in the air before coming to rest at the bottom of the highway.”

The appellate ruling states that Castro told a police sergeant at the scene that he did not see the Porsche when he attempted to maneuver his vehicle into the left lane and believed the Porsche was in his blind spot. He also acknowledged to the officer that "he was “kind of racing” with the Porsche, the decision said.

