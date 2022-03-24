Man sentenced for Randolph assaults, including wrench attack against woman and man

Gavel

An Akron man was sentenced to up to nine years in prison on Monday for two assaults, including one with a wrench against a man and woman at a Randolph Township home this past summer.

According to Portage County Court of Common Pleas records, Derick R. Coon, 30, could be released after six years.

Coon broke into the home at around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 25 and struck the man and woman “numerous times about the head” with a wrench while they were in bed, according to a Portage County sheriff's report and complaints the sheriff's office filed in court. He then allegedly took the woman’s 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Also according to complaints the sheriff’s office filed in court, during a July 5 incident at the same home, Coon strangled the woman for as long as 30 seconds after allegedly grabbing her cell phone to prevent her from calling 911. There was also allegedly a 6-month-old girl present at the time.

Coon pleaded guilty in February to two counts of second-degree felony assault and single counts of second-degree felony burglary and third-degree felony retaliation, all in connection with the Aug. 25 incident, and first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence stemming from the July 5 incident.

As part of a plea deal, the burglary charge was amended down from first-degree felony aggravated robbery and prosecutors agreed not to prosecute Coon on nine remaining charges in a grand jury indictment and two supplemental indictments, including aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, two counts of third-degree felony intimidation, and single counts of fourth-degree felony grand theft and first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence — all in connection with the Aug. 25 incident — and second-degree felony assault, fourth-degree felony disrupting public services and first-degree misdemeanor child endangerment, all stemming from the July 5 incident.

