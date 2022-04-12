Man sentenced for raping woman while on parole for previous rape conviction

A Lebanon man found out how long he will spend in prison after being found guilty of rape.

David Ridenour, 40, was sentenced to 10-15 years in prison Monday. He was found guilty of rape and a repeat violent offender specification in March.

Court documents showed that Ridenour met a 21-year-old woman and her boyfriend at a Lebanon bar and brought them back to his apartment in October 2020. While at his apartment, the woman’s boyfriend passed out. Ridenour then forced sexual contact upon the woman.

This was Ridenour’s third conviction for forcible rape, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell. He was convicted of rape offenses involving two separate victims in 2007. He was released from prison from those offenses in August 2019 and was on parole at the time of the 2020 incident.

“Ridenour barely waited a year after his release from prison to rape yet another woman. The women of our community are safer every day he spends in prison,” Fornshell said.



