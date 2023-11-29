Man sentenced in road rage shooting that killed 42-year-old father

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing a 42-year-old father in a road rage shooting last year in Sandy was sentenced Tuesday to one to 15 years in prison.

Rodrigo Monroy, 33, of Riverton, learned his fate in Third District Court after pleading guilty in September to a reduced charge of second-degree manslaughter, court documents show.

READ NEXT: Rockfall closes section of road in Canyonlands National Park

Monroy was initially charged with murder in connection to the October 2022 shooting that killed Christopher Mortensen.

According to police documents, the shooting stemmed from a road rage spat on Interstate-15 that escalated into violence. It started when Monroy brake-checked Mortensen, who was hauling a trailer, causing him to slam on his brakes to avoid a crash.

The two exchanged aggressive words and hand gestures before they both exited on 10600 South and parked near a gas station. Mortensen approached Monroy’s car and hit his hand against the driver’s side window.

RELATED: Man pleads guilty to killing 42-year-old Utah father in deadly road rage incident

Monroy responded by pulling out a gun, the documents state. A struggle ensued before Monroy got control of the weapon and shot Mortensen in the chest, with the bullet piercing his heart.

In his plea agreement, Monroy issued a statement, saying that he “recklessly caused the death” of Mortensen.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.