Man sentenced in role for 2014 Oxnard shootings that killed 1, injured 1

Alejandro Morales

An Oxnard man has been sentenced to 22 years in state prison for his role in a 2014 shooting that killed one man and injured another.

Alejandro Morales, 39, had driven the vehicle used during the crime, prosecutors said.

The sentence handed down Sept. 13 in Ventura County Superior Court came after two jury trials for Morales ended in mistrials. A third trial had been in the works before a plea deal was struck in July.

Morales pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter for the death of Joshua Van, 24, and one count of attempted murder for the shooting of Dontre Bryant, who was 18 at the time, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. Morales also admitted to special allegations including that the crime was carried out to benefit a criminal street gang.

The shooter, Jesus Samuel Duarte, now 44, pleaded guilty in 2018 to murder and attempted murder and is serving a prison sentence of 89 years to life.

The incident took place on the night of Feb. 17, 2014. Van, Bryant and a group of their friends had walked to the Circle K market on Ventura Road to get some milk for Bryant's baby, authorities have previously said.

Outside the market, one of the victims' friends got into a verbal argument with Morales and Duarte, according to prosecutors. A portion of the argument was captured on surveillance video, which led the Oxnard Police Department to the suspects.

The shootings happened a few minutes after the argument as the group walked back toward a nearby residence in the 2000 block of Mariposa Street. Van suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest and died at the scene, while Bryant survived a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Senior Deputy DA John Barrick prosecuted the cases against Morales and Duarte.

Morales was initially tried for murder and attempted murder, with a mistrial declared in September 2021 when jurors deadlocked on the charges.

In March, a second trial ended with a jury finding Morales not guilty of first degree murder. Jurors deadlocked on other charges, ending with a mistrial before Morales pleaded guilty to the amended charges on July 28. With the 22-year sentence, Morales received credit for time served.

