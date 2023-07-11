Man is sentenced for role in 2021 Meadville murder

Jul. 11—A Meadville man has been sentenced to 10 to 20 years in state prison for a robbery that ended in the shooting death of a city teen two years ago.

Jayden I. Speed was sentenced Monday in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas in connection with the death of Nathaniel Harris. The Meadville Tribune was the only media to attend Speed's sentencing before President Judge John F. Spataro.

Harris, who was 19 at the time, died from multiple gunshot wounds received in an armed robbery and burglary at his 376 1/2 Walnut St. apartment at 3 a.m. July 3, 2021, according to Meadville Police Department.

City police had charged Speed and four others in connection with Harris' death.

Police initially charged Speed, who was 18 at the time of the crime, with felony counts of homicide, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and criminal trespass, as well as and misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit simple assault and conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking.

On June 13 of this year, Speed, now 20, pleaded guilty in county court to three felony charges — conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit burglary, and burglary — with the remaining counts not prosecuted as part of a plea deal with the Crawford County District Attorney's Office.

The three counts to which Speed pleaded guilty were first-degree felonies, each with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

A plea agreement presented to the court in June by District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo and Anthony Rodriques, Speed's defense attorney, had Speed's minimum sentence at no more than 12 years, but the minimum sentence also not less than nine and a half years.

However, Spataro sentenced Speed on Monday to serve a minimum total of 10 years with a maximum of 20 years in state prison.

Prior to sentencing, Speed told the judge, "I just want to apologize for my role" and accepted responsibility for his part.

Spataro said the crime was a case where a young person could not resist the impulse to go along with the crowd, leading to what the judge called "catastrophic results."

"The evidence implicates Mr. Speed as being culpable to commit burglary and robbery beyond a reasonable doubt," Spatarto said. "There's no evidence to indicate he wanted to harm Nathaniel Harris — but that was the result."

Spataro pointed out that while Speed didn't have a gun, he knew two others in the group carrying out the crime did.

"At any number of points, Mr. Speed could have said 'no,'" Spataro said of carrying out the burglary and robbery. "He had the opportunity to walk away — and didn't do it."

The judge also put on the record Speed's extensive juvenile criminal record of six different cases.

"My job is balance what is best given the gravity of the offense, the impact on society and the impact on the four victims (in the apartment at the time of the crime)," Spataro said in pronouncing sentence on Speed for the three counts.

Spataro then sentenced Speed to serve a total of 120 to 240 months, or 10 to 20 years, in state prison.

Speed will serve 41 months to 82 months in state prison with 647 days credit for the conspiracy to commit robbery count; 54 to 108 months for burglary; and 25 months to 50 months for conspiracy to commit burglary with the sentences to run one after the other.

Spataro also sentenced Speed to pay court costs, but imposed no fine.

Both DiGiacomo and Rodriques declined comment to the Tribune following sentencing.

Speed is the second defendant to plead guilty in connection with Harris' shooting death.

In September 2022, Kavan M. Boitnott, now 18, was the first to plead guilty before Spataro.

Boitnott pleaded guilty to second-degree homicide and was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. He is serving his sentence at the State Correctional Institution Pine Grove in Indiana County.

Speed and Boitnott are two of five defendants charged by city police in the case.

The three others — Qwamae D. Sherene, now 19; Martavious K. Stout, now 19; and Timothy Bolden, now 27, all of Meadville — are being held without bond on homicide and related charges for their alleged roles in Harris' death.

Sherene, Stout and Bolden are awaiting trial in county court. Their trials are expected to be held in September.

