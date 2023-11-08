Man sentenced for role in fatal fentanyl overdose

Nov. 7—MANKATO — The second person involved in providing fentanyl to a Mankato man before his fatal overdose in 2021 received a prison sentence Tuesday.

The sentencing for Max Leo Miller, 24, of St. Peter, came after a jury found him guilty of felony third-degree murder in September for causing 21-year-old Travis Gustavson's death. The woman who supplied heroin laced with fentanyl to Miller, Anna Marie Bailey, pleaded guilty and was convicted on the same charge in late 2022.

After reading a victim impact statement at Tuesday's sentencing hearing, Travis' mother, Kim Gustavson, said she felt some relief about the case finally being over.

The family had attended two sentencings, a trial and numerous additional court proceedings in the years since Travis' death on Feb. 24, 2021. Miller's prison sentence should send a message to anyone dealing fentanyl, Kim Gustavson said.

"If you sell fentanyl, you'll be held accountable," she said.

Miller received a six-year, two-month sentence, of which about two-thirds will be spent in prison at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud. He received 310 days of credit for time already served in jail.

Before hearing his sentence, Miller spoke in court, saying he was "deeply sorry about Travis' death."

"My actions contributed to his death," he said, adding that he hoped Travis' family found peace.

He vowed to work on his own sobriety, assist addicts in doing the same, and encouraged people with addictions to seek help.

Gary Peterson, who works with jail inmates on sobriety, said Miller has been attending meetings and seems willing to take his recovery seriously. He offered condolences to Travis' family and acknowledged that Miller has the opportunity to seek help while Travis doesn't.

Miller's lead attorney, Bradley Peyton, argued for Miller to receive a stayed prison sentence, probation, substance abuse treatment and community service instead of prison time. Peyton referenced Miller's lack of a felony record, amenability to probation and treatment, and role as a "mule" in a drug transaction rather than the supplier, among the factors to consider in the sentencing.

"Our position is Max played a minor/minimal role as a mule," Peyton said. "He was not the supplier. He picked it up and was hoping to trade it for Xanax."

If the goal of the process is to reduce recidivism and restore Miller back to society after his sentence, prison isn't the answer, Peyton said.

"Prison does not and will not accomplish that goal," he said, and no prison sentence would undo the tragedy of Travis' death.

Prosecutor Taylor Fast argued for a sentence of eight years and seven months, citing Miller's failed drug tests while on probation, lack of progress in completing treatment, willingness to provide heroin despite knowing Travis had little experience using it, and initial evasiveness with police.

Bailey received a three-year sentence. Her sentence need not have any bearing on Miller's, Fast said, because she admitted fault by pleading guilty and Miller was the one who directly gave Travis the fentanyl-laced heroin.

The third-degree murder charge is defined as causing a person's death, with or without intent, through the sale, giving away, barter, delivery, distribution or administration of a controlled substance.

Blue Earth County District Court Judge Krista J. Jass described being "painfully aware" that no sentence would reflect the impact of Travis' death on his family. She wished Miller well on his recovery but said she couldn't justify a departure from the guidelines calling for a 74- to 103-month sentence.

Along with Travis' mother, his stepfather, grandmother, brother, aunt, two cousins and two close friends provided victim impact statements at the sentencing. Compared to the sentence Miller faced, Kim said, Travis got a death sentence and his family and friends feel like they got a life sentence dealing with his loss.

It would've been hurtful if Miller received no prison time, said Travis' grandmother, Nancy Sack. There's no joy felt by the family in knowing Miller is going to prison, she and Kim added, but there's at least a degree of accountability after more than two years of court proceedings.

"We're just glad this is over," Sack said.

