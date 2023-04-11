Man sentenced for second-degree murder for selling Perkins woman fatal heroin dose

Apr. 10—Noah Montague was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison on a second-degree murder charge stemming from the death of Perkins woman Jamie Bear, whom he sold a fatal dose of heroin in 2019.

Montague, 28, pleaded guilty to the charge that was amended from first-degree murder on March 21. He received credit for the time he has served in the Payne County Jail as required under case law.

Bear's family made victim impact statements before the prearranged sentence was made official. Kimberly Bear said 15 years is not a long enough sentence because of the pain her daughter's death has caused.

"My daughter was a beautiful, young lady that was good to her whole family until a drug dealer pushed drugs on her, made her become addicted. She hated being addicted," Kimberly Bear said. "The hurt that I feel because of ... the drug dealer that has no conscience of getting people strung out for a profit, for greed, for selfishness."

The sentence came more than three years after the felony murder charge was filed in Tulsa County in February 2020. The case was moved to Payne County in July 2020 because Jamie Bear died in Perkins.

Montague's attorney, Zach Smith, argued in court for the case to be returned to Tulsa County until the motion was dismissed this past December.

Curtis Bear, Jamie's father, said he is glad the case has come to a resolution, though Jamie Bear's then-boyfriend, James Ramos, still faces a murder charge.

"I was looking forward to grandchildren. All that is gone," Curtis Bear said. "I think (Montague is) taking the coward's way out to take the (second-degree charge)."

Montague will be eligible for parole after serving 85 percent of his sentence, which includes five years of probation.

Mary Lobo, Jamie's sister, said she hopes Montague "figures out a better way" of life when he is released.

"Even though (Jamie) was involved in things like (heroin), that's not all that she was," Lobo said. "The impact on three generations of our family has been extremely intense."