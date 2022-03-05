Man sentenced to second prison term for sex crimes against children, two more Kandiyohi County cases pending

Mar. 5—WILLMAR

— A man already serving prison time for raping a young teen has received a second, consecutive sentence for allegedly molesting a young girl in 2013.

Jeramy John Wharton, 44, formerly of Willmar, was convicted by a Kandiyohi County District Court jury in November of second-degree criminal sexual conduct for having sexual contact with a girl younger than 13. He was sentenced this week to three years in prison.

The sentence was made consecutive to a 12-year sentence from 2017 which Wharton is currently serving. He pleaded guilty in 2017 to first-degree criminal sexual conduct for impregnating a 14-year-old girl in 2015.

Under state law, offenders serve at least two-thirds of their sentences in custody and may serve the remaining time on supervised release.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections offender information web page lists a May 2027 anticipated release date. He is incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility at Moose Lake.

In the case, a girl and her mother reported the abuse in late 2019, when the girl was 17 years old. She alleged that the incident occurred when she was 10 or 11 years old.

She said Wharton had helped her clean a cut on her leg and had her sit on top of him. He then fondled her chest and genitals while he held her down with his legs and one arm. He stopped when other people entered the room.

Wharton has two additional criminal sexual conduct cases pending against him.

In one case, he faces four felony criminal sexual conduct charges for allegedly having sexual contact with a girl several times. His next court date on this case is March 16, and a jury trial is tentatively scheduled for March 23-24.

In 2019, when she was 20, the girl alleged that Wharton had molested her when she was about 7 years old and again when she was older, about 13.

In the earliest incident, she alleged that she fell asleep on a couch at his house and awoke to him touching her genitals.

When she was older, two more incidents occurred, according to court records. The girl alleged that she went to the bathroom during the night, and Wharton was in her bed when she returned.

Story continues

According to court records, the girl said Wharton wanted to cuddle, and she had started to fall asleep when he tried to force his hand down her pants. The victim said she held the waistband of her pants and refused to move her hands. He became angry and left.

In another incident, Wharton asked her to raise her shirt. She said she did it, because she was scared. He fondled her breasts, and a woman in the house told him to knock it off.

In the other pending case, Wharton faces three first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges and two second-degree criminal sexual conduct charges for allegedly molesting another girl. She came forward in 2019, at the age of 14.

The next court date on those charges is May 11. A jury trial is tentatively scheduled for May 19-20.

The girl told authorities that she would spend occasional weekends at Wharton's home when she was 9 or 10 years old. When she showered, he allegedly insisted on bathing her and would touch her chest and genitals. The incidents went on for about a year, according to court records.

The girl said another time she was asleep and awoke to find Wharton in bed with her. She got away from him by saying she had to go to the bathroom and spending the rest of the night there.