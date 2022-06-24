Man sentenced for selling 100+ machine gun conversion kits for AR-15-style rifles, court docs say

A 21-year-old Cabarrus County man was sentenced on Friday to more than 11 years in prison for illegally selling over 100 machine gun conversion kits for AR-15-style rifles, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

ALSO READ: Video shows man in ski mask with rifle ducking behind car in Plaza Midwood

Herbert Brooks Humphries III advertised the sale of narcotics, assault rifle parts, gun conversion kits and other related items on Snapchat, according to court documents.

He was selling Drop-In Auto Sears, which turns semi-automatic firearms into a fully automatic gun.

In July 2020, an undercover officer with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office contacted Humphries through Snapchat and arranged three sales of illegal drugs, a Remington rifle and over 100 DIAS devices in Cabarrus County.

Through three meetups, Humphries sold more than 100 DIAS devices, a Remington rifle, cocaine, marijuana and some THC gummies, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During this transaction, Humphries had shown a .38 caliber Ruger handgun, which was reported stolen from Monroe. Humphries is a convicted felon and wasn’t supposed to have a gun.

[WANT TO WATCH ON OUR STREAMING APPS? CLICK HERE]

“A firearm in the hands of a prohibited individual is a serious threat to public safety,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Bennie Mims in a news release. “This individual’s criminal history with firearms and narcotics, including his attempts to distribute devices that create fully automatic weapons, is a blatant disregard of our laws and our safety. We are grateful that he will no longer be a danger to the community.”

Humphries was sentenced to 135 months in prison followed by a three-year term of supervised release for two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm, and one count of distribution of cocaine hydrochloride.

(Watch the video below: Maiden police seize drugs, assault rifles from home)