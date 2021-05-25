Man sentenced to seven years in fatal shooting of friend on Fond du Lac Reservation

DULUTH — A rural Cloquet man was sentenced to seven years in prison in the shooting death of his friend in November 2019.

Thomas E. Micklewright, 45, was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in a Duluth courtroom Monday. He accepted a plea deal at a hearing in March that saw his charge reduced from second-degree murder.

Micklewright got into an argument with James Arthur Couture while the two were drinking into the early hours of Nov. 9 at Micklewright's home outside of Cloquet on the Fond du Lac Reservation, authorities said. At the March hearing Micklewright said Couture "threatened me, threatened my wife … then I shot him."

Micklewright's wife called 911 about 5 a.m. after the shooting, and he "admitted during the call that he intentionally shot the victim with a .40 caliber pistol" but wouldn't say why, charges state.

Couture, 65, was dead when police arrived at the scene, court documents said. Couture, who went by Jim, was a member of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and is survived by his wife, six children and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, according to his obituary.

Micklewright had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.20 more than six hours after his arrest, according to charges, which is more than twice the legal limit to drive.

