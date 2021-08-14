Man sentenced to seven years in prison for Lafayette assault

Aug. 13—A man who pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend in 2020 was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison.

Julian McCabe, 32, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault — strangulation in June, with attorneys agreeing he would serve between four to eight years in prison.

On Friday, Boulder District Court Judge Thomas Mulvahill chose seven years. While it was not the eight requested by prosecutors, it was higher than the six years recommended by a presentence report and requested by defense attorneys.

While Mulvahill acknowledged prison might not provide the best treatment for McCabe, he said the sentence also had to let the community know domestic violence cases would be taken seriously by the courts.

"Really what this sentence is about is appropriate punishment," Mulvahill said.

Boulder Deputy District Attorney Alison Brand said McCabe choked, bit and pulled the hair of his then-girlfriend during "a lengthy assault" in Lafayette on Nov. 9, 2020.

The victim in the case spoke to the court and said that the assault left her with both physical and emotional wounds.

"I have panic attacks and breakdowns when my children play with me, when they hug me near my neck," she said.

She asked for a lengthy sentence so McCabe could "sit and think about everything he's done."

"I wish he could close his eyes and see what I see every day," she said.

In addition to the severity of the assault, Brand said prosecutors were concerned because of McCabe's prior history of domestic violence.

"The people are concerned the defendant is a high risk to the community," Brand said.

McCabe's attorney John Gifford asked for six years, noting McCabe has had a history of traumatic events in his own life, including in prison. He also noted McCabe pleaded guilty to one of the original charges against him and has accepted responsibility.

McCabe also spoke to Mulvahill himself, saying he was "100% responsible for this."

Story continues

"There's nothing I wouldn't give to have that night go away," he said. "I hate myself for hurting her."

But while Mulvahill said he acknowledged the role McCabe's past traumas played in his behavior, the judge said he was concerned about McCabe's criminal history, particularly the domestic violence cases.

"Those (traumas) are all things that I'm aware of and I'm taking into consideration, but this is not an assault that occurred in a vacuum," Mulvahill said. "He'd done this to women he was involved with in the past, he's had opportunities on probation, community corrections, even parole; he's been revoked from all of those."

Mulvahill said while he saw a lot of "self-loathing," he had yet to see McCabe fully acknowledge or confront his actions on that day, which McCabe said he does not fully remember.

Mulvahill said the impact on the victim and her statements is what ultimately to him warranted a longer sentence than what the probation department recommended.

"I think at some level you recognize that, but you've got a long long way to go before you understand how you hurt the victim in this case," Mulvahill said.