Man sentenced to seven years in prison for sending nudes to minor

Dec. 9—CATLETTSBURG — After sitting nearly four years in county lockup, an Ashland man who sent photos of his genitals to an underage girl will be heading off to prison.

Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent sentenced 44-year-old Shaun Moore to serve seven years in prison on Thursday pursuant to a guilty plea he entered back in October.

Moore struck up an online friendship with the victim. Then things turned sexual when he began sending nude photos to the victim.

In a victim impact statement from the victim's parents, prosecutor Christina Smith read that the Internet has enabled predators to gain access to children from within the safety of their own homes.

"How can you keep it from happening? You always think about locking the doors or keeping an eye on somebody at the playground who doesn't appear to have any kids," Smith read from the letter. "The Internet has changed that. It has allowed predators to seek lonely, depressed and vulnerable children, all without coming into the house.

"It could've been much worse. We were able to intervene, but the damage of him sending those pictures was already done," Smith read. "We're getting our daughter the help she needs, but she still thinks it's her fault Shaun was arrested. No victim should think that."

The letter also stated that predators are rarely caught on the first go-around, but expressed wishes that nobody has ever been hurt by Moore.

Public defender Brian Hewlett said in his 26 years practicing law, he has rarely met a client in a sex crime case as remorseful and forthcoming as Moore.

"Mr. Moore is basically a decent guy who made a very terrible mistake at a low point of his life," Hewlett said. "This offense carries a stigma and he will forever have a scarlet letter on him as a result of it."

Hewlitt continued, "Very few people are immediately remorseful and take responsibility in a case like this. Shaun has. In my 26 and a half years, I haven't seen that. His only wish is that he hopes the victim heals and he's sorry for the pain he has caused."

Upon his release, Moore will have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com